Candice LeRae Being Evaluated For Possible Broken Arm After WarGames

Candice LeRae wrestled in a brutal WarGames match at the latest NXT Takeover event and it appears that she might have suffered a broken arm during the show.

Triple H talked about the female star on the post TakeOver media call and he mentioned how as of now they are only aware of the bumps and bruises suffered by the competitors which you would expect from a match like this.

However, he noted that LeRae is getting checked out. There is a possibility that she suffered a broken arm and the former PWG star is getting an X-Ray done to get a better idea about her condition.

Candice LeRae teamed up with Toni Storm, Raquel Gonzalez, and Dakota Kai to face the team of Shotzi Blackheart, Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley, and Io Shirai in a WarGames match at the show this Sunday.

The brutal match had many impressive spots and the ending saw the heels picking up the victory after Gonzalez power bombed Shirai through a ladder to win the bout for her team.

Fans were worried about Candice’s health after she was seen favoring her arm towards the ending of the bout. Now we will have to wait for the x ray results to know more about her condition. Stay tuned for updates.