Candice LeRae Releases Statement Regarding Joey Ryan

Candice LeRae formed a tag-team along with Joey Ryan from 2013 to 2016. The two were named “The World’s Cutest Tag Team.” They held titles together in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, Dreamwave Wrestling, and Fighting Spirit Pro Wrestling.

In the wake of numerous allegations against Joey Ryan for sexual misconduct, LeRae released the following statement:

“I am mortified. I absolutely DO NOT and never have condoned such horrible actions. I have zero tolerance for it.

To the women he did this to- my heart breaks for you. I trusted this person. Reading the stories and learning how he acted sickens me. Especially because you all trusted him too. I can’t imagine how YOU felt.

For every woman and man who has been brave enough to speak out, I have nothing but love and respect for you.”

Championship Wrestling from Hollywood’s Dave Marquez also released the following statement regarding Ryan:

Disappointment and betrayal. A 20 year relationship gone. Joseph Ryan Meehan do the right thing; turn yourself in. To the victims please reach out to authorities and press charges. Start the process. #JoeyRyan #SpeakingOut — David Marquez (@CWFHMarquez) June 22, 2020

In the wake of the allegations against Ryan, he has been fired by Impact Wrestling. His scheduled match on Impact’s weekly television this week has reportedly been edited off of the show. Ryan and Cancel Culture were scheduled to face Crazzy Steve and two mystery partners.