Carmella Reveals What Helped Develop Her Staten Island Accent

WWE SmackDown Superstar Carmella has opened up about what helped influence her Staten Island accent. Speaking with The Wrap, Carmella revealed how she wanted her character to originally come from Boston. However, after discovering that Sasha Banks was from there, she made the decision that her character should come from Staten Island instead. Turns out that Carmella drew inspiration from several TV shows to help her hone her accent.

“I was religiously watching ‘Mob Wives’ and ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey,'” she said. “Man, I just did so much character research — ‘The Sopranos,’ everything.”

Carmella continued, “It’s funny, the Impractical Jokers, Sal and [Brian ‘Q’ Quinn] and them, they’re from Staten Island, obviously. And they’re like ‘Oh my gosh, you do that so good!’ And that makes me feel good. I’m like cool, I can convince people from Staten Island that I’m from Staten Island.”

She would go on to debut her character as the “Staten Island Princess” in NXT, aligning herself with then-fellow NXT Superstars Enzo Amore and Big Cass. Carmella recently had a run with R-Truth as a comedic double act, mostly centered around the WWE 24/7 Championship. That partnership came to an end following last year’s WWE Draft after Carmella was drafted to SmackDown.