Carmella Says She Misses Working With R-Truth, Talks Her New Wine Brand

Former Smackdown Women’s Champion and 2x 24/7 Champion Carmella says she misses working with R-Truth and felt their act still had a lot left in it. Carmella is currently assigned to the Smackdown brand, however, and Truth to RAW. She spoke to BT Sport recently about her time with Truth.

"I miss him! We had so much more we could've done"



"Without @RonKillings this last year would've been so boring, he's become one of my closest friends."



We want to go on record to state we also miss seeing @CarmellaWWE and R-Truth together ?#WWEonBT pic.twitter.com/iNPfytNnW2 — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) February 5, 2020

“I felt like we still had so much more we could’ve done, it wasn’t, to me, getting old,” Carmella said. “I feel like we could have taken this and run with it for a long time, however, now I’m excited for when my opportunity comes again.”

Carmella On Her New Wine Brand

Carmella also recently spoke to SI.com about her new wine brand.

“I knew I needed to do something with all of my creativity, and I love drinking wine,” she said. “So I started researching and networking. We’re still in the early stages because I’m very busy with my WWE schedule, but it’s all very exciting.”

The name of Carmella’s win is Capo Cagna.

“That means ‘Boss Bitch’ in Italian,” said Van Dale. “It’s important to embrace your inner ‘Boss Bitch.’ I want women and girls who follow our shows to see that, and it’s important to empower them to follow their dreams. I’m a product of that, so it’s important to spread that message.”

Carmella’s interview with Sports Illustrated can be viewed here.