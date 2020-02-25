Cathy Kelley Reveals Why She Left WWE

Cathy Kelley’s last day with WWE was the recent NXT TakeOver: Portland event. In the days leading up to her departure, Kelley posted a lengthy statement on her Twitter that she was leaving the promotion. Kelley recently spoke to Maria Menounos about why she decided to leave the company.

“I just knew that it was the right time and really feeling like I had planted a lot of seeds. There’s so many things that I want to do in my life.”

Kelley would continue to say that the hectic grind of the WWE schedule played a role in her decision. She just moved to Los Angeles and working with WWE was preventing her from working on projects outside of wrestling.

“With the WWE schedule, it’s so time-consuming because you are traveling so much. Being me, I wanted to do everything so I wanted to work as much as possible which also meant being away from Los Angeles, which I just moved to. That wouldn’t have allowed me to continue to do the other things, or work on the other things that I wanted to do.”

The discussion between Maria Menounos and Cathy Kelley can be viewed in the player below:

Transcriptions via WrestlingNewsCO