Cause Of Death For Kamala

Kamala (James Harris) reportedly passed away after going into cardiac arrest on Sunday.

The WWE Legend tested positive for COVID-19 this past Wednesday, according to Bleacher Report’s Jason King, who spoke with Kamala’s wife on Sunday. He likely contracted the coronavirus from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center.

Kamala was hospitalized for COVID-19 on Wednesday night, according to his wife. He seemed fine and in good spirits as recent as Sunday morning. Despite his condition on Sunday morning, Kamala went into cardiac arrest that afternoon and passed away.

He was 70 years old.

Spoke w/ Kamala’s wife. He tested positive Wednesday for COVID which he likely contracted from one of his numerous weekly visits to the dialysis center. Was hospitalized Wednesday night & seemed fine & in good spirits this morning. Went into cardiac arrest & passed this afternoon — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) August 10, 2020

WWE remembered Harris with a statement on their official website

“WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70,” the statement read. “Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris’ family, friends and fans.”