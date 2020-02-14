Cedric Alexander Frustrated With Current WWE Status

Cedric Alexander has expressed that he is not happy with his current status in the WWE.

“Frustrated is an understatement,” wrote the 30-year-old in a post on Twitter. The tweet is pinned on his profile.

Frustrated is an understatement — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) February 12, 2020

A lot could be assumed from that single sentence, but it’s worth noting that the WWE Raw star and former Cruiserweight Champion has not won a match on Raw since September 2019. The most recent win came to Cedric as part of a 10-man tag team match. His last singles victory was way back in August. His other wins were all on Main Event.

This week, Cedric was defeated by Angel Garzia in a match that barely lasted more than a couple of minutes.

Wrestling Observer Radio recently reported that the company has zero plans for Cedric, and they don’t know what to do with him.

According to a report by the Wrestling Observer Radio from September 2019, Vince McMahon had given up on Cedric some time ago.

Vince reportedly decided to bury Cedric in his hometown match at Clash of Champions against AJ Styles. Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman wanted to give Cedric a push, but Vince had a differing opinion. Looks like the burial is not going anywhere as the poor TV time and consistent losses for him are still there.

Paul Heyman reportedly had plans to slowly build up Cedric Alexander’s push, but evidently Vince McMahon was not a big fan of the idea.

Cedric was called up to the main roster from 205 Live during the 2019 WWE Superstar Shake-up. Sadly enough, he had even lost his debut match against Cesaro. His United States Championship match against AJ Styles on Clash of Champions was also moved to the Kickoff show.

Back in November when Cedric was asked in an interview about this “burial”, he said: “Of course [it annoyed me]. When you hear things like that, it doesn’t help my brand, you know what I mean? Regardless of how you feel about it, whether you think AJ buried me or not—it was fine. I knew what it was! It was great matches, I got to show a lot of my personality and my in-ring style. A loss isn’t a burial. It’s AJ Styles, how is that a burial?! He’s one of the holy trinity’s of wrestling to me [with Samoa Joe and Christopher Daniels] so to lose to essentially a wrestling deity is fine by me.”