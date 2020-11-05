Thursday, November 5, 2020

Cedric Alexander On Hurt Business And Nation Of Domination Comparisons

Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander has acknowledged the comparisons some have made between the group and '90s faction the Nation of Domination.

By Steve Russell

Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander has addressed comparisons between the Raw stable and 90’s faction, the Nation of Domination.

Speaking with TV Insider, Alexander acknowledged the juxtapositions made between the two groups. He noted how, when the idea was first proposed, people immediately gravitated towards the concept of a modern-day Nation of Domination.

“When we first started, people might say, ‘Oh, this is another Nation of Domination,'” said Alexander. “I feel like the group is a positive spin on strong, Black men. At the same time, we don’t want to spread the idea that race is the driving force.”

Alexander added how The Hurt Business just happens to be comprised of “[…] four, strong, Black men who believe in themselves.” He argued that it’s a great thing to have that kind of representation on TV right now, “[…] especially when racial injustice is still prevalent and things are looked at so negatively. When you have four men with a positive goal in mind to succeed and be the best they can be, why not go for it?”

Regarding the group dynamic since he joined, Cedric Alexander shared how it’s like he’s in a group with his “best friends.”

Alexander pointed out how, although he’s the newest member of the Hurt Business, he has long-standing relationships with each individual member. Because of these friendships, when he joined the group, he felt like a natural addition.

ViaTV Insider

