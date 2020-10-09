Friday, October 9, 2020

Cedric Alexander On Why He Is Excited Mustafa Ali Is Leading Retribution

Hurt Business member Cedric Alexander has claimed he is "excited" Mustafa Ali is leading rival stable Retribution.

By Steve Russell
Cedric Alexander
Cedric Alexander

The Hurt Business’ newest member, Cedric Alexander, has revealed he is excited Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION.

Speaking on Table Talk w/DVon, Alexander shared how he was surprised Ali was the leader of the faction. He then explained why he’s excited at the revelation despite currently being embroiled in a feud with the anti-WWE stable:

- Advertisement -

“Honestly, in a weird way, it made me excited because I’ve been waiting to get a hold of Ali again ever since we had our match at WrestleMania [34]. Now that Ali decided to make better business decisions than hanging out with Apollo [Crews] and Ricochet, I’m interested to see what he’s really going to do.

Alexander explained how he’s always thought Ali “had a bit of a mean streak.”

He noted how Ali was one of the nicer guys in the locker room. According to him, Ali “didn’t really cause a lot of trouble.”

Cedric Alexander then stressed that Ali has never beaten him in “any way, shape, or form.”

Whether it was a singles match, tag team bout, or otherwise, Cedric Alexander claimed Ali had never bested him.

“So, that’s part of why I’m so excited that he decided to join RETRIBUTION. Now, I get to get my hands on Ali again and see if he actually learned something from me the last few years we’ve been apart.”

Mustafa Ali unveiled himself to be RETRIBUTION’s leader earlier this week on Monday Night Raw. You can see the reveal below:

ViaWrestling Inc.

Trending Articles

WWE

Chris Jericho Calls Crown Jewel Match The Worst He Has Ever Seen

Chris Jericho has seen his fair share of bad matches in his three-decades-long wrestling career but the worst match he has ever...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Draft 2020: Official Rules & Eligible Superstars

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. WWE has sent in a press release detailing the official rules and eligible...
Read more
WWE

Elijah Burke On If Anything Felt Off With Chris Benoit During His Final Match

The death of Chris Benoit and his family is one of the most tragic incidents in the history of the wrestling business...
Read more
Results

WWE NXT Results (10/7): Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa, Tag Team Headliner

The October 7, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida at the Capitol Wrestling Center. 
Read more
AEW

AEW Dynamite Results (10/7): Dog Collar Match, 30 Years Of Chris Jericho

AEW Dynamite aired from Daily's Place in Jacksonville. Chris Jericho celebrated 30 years in the wrestling business and Brodie Lee defended the...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Cedric Alexander On Why He Is Excited Mustafa Ali Is Leading Retribution

The Hurt Business' newest member, Cedric Alexander, has revealed he is excited Mustafa Ali was revealed to be the leader of RETRIBUTION.
Read more
NXT

Ridge Holland Required Surgery Following NXT, Not Medically Cleared

WWE has provided an injury update on NXT Superstar Ridge Holland. In a video uploaded to its YouTube account, Matt Camp reported...
Read more
WWE

WWE Star Reveals Recent Injury As Reason For Absence From TV

Mickie James hasn't been seen on WWE programming in recent weeks and the female star recently revealed the reason behind her absence.
Read more
WWE

Kevin Nash On Which Current Star Would Fit In nWo

The nWo is one of the most impactful factions in the history of the wrestling business and even to this day, people...
Read more
Impact

Ken Shamrock Explains Why He Asked The Rock To Do The Greeting For His Impact Wrestling HOF Induction

Ken Shamrock made some headlines recently when he publically asked The Rock to deliver a greeting for his Impact Wrestling Hall Of...
Read more
NXT

Backstage Update On Finn Balor’s Injury

Finn Balor defended his NXT Championship against Kyle O'Reilly in a gruesome match at the NXT Takeover: 31 event where the title...
Read more
WWE

Zack Ryder On How He Felt On Losing The IC Title The Night After WrestleMania

Zack Ryder finally got a WrestleMania moment after being with WWE for more than a decade when he won the Intercontinental Championship...
Read more
WWE

WWE Responds To Reports Of New Lawsuit From Matt Riddle Accuser

Reports came out earlier today that Samantha Tavel, a.k.a. Candy Cartwright has filed a civil lawsuit against Matt Riddle, WWE, and former...
Read more
AEW

AEW & NXT Viewership Down Against VP Debate

Viewership data is in for the October 7th editions of AEW on TNT and NXT on the USA Network.
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Draft 2020: Official Rules & Eligible Superstars

The 2020 WWE Draft begins tomorrow night on Smackdown. WWE has sent in a press release detailing the official rules and eligible...
Read more
NXT

Update On Finn Balor’s Broken Jaw, Triple H & Doctor Comment

Finn Balor will miss ring time due to a fractured jaw. The NXT Champion sustained the injury this past weekend at NXT...
Read more
AEW

Tony Khan Reacts To NJPW President Stepping Down

We could be getting a little closer to a partnership between All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC