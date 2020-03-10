Cedric Alexander Shares Frustrated Tweet Referencing RAW Loss

RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander has taken to his social media account to vent his frustrations following another loss on RAW.

RAW Superstar Cedric Alexander has previously shared his frustrations with his current spot in the company. Following his matchup last night against current WWE 24/7 Champion Riddick Moss, Alexander once again took to Twitter to reflect on how WWE is using him.

Uploading a Gif from an episode of The Simpsons, it showcases Abraham Simpson walking into a room, spotting his grandson, Bart, and immediately turning around, taking his hat, and walking out. He accompanied the Gif with a single hashtag: “#RAW”.

His wife, All Elite Wrestling’s Big Swole, responded to his message. Seemingly sharing her husband’s frustration, she replied, “Whew the mess of it all”.

Cedric Alexander’s Frustration

Last year, Cedric Alexander was involved in a high-profile rivalry with AJ Styles. The two were feuding over the WWE United States Championship, which Styles held at the time. Their feud would culminate with Styles emerging victorious over Alexander at last September’s Clash of Champions show.

It has been previously reported that Vince McMahon allegedly doesn’t see any value in Alexander. It’s worth noting that Alexander hasn’t won a matchup on Monday Night RAW since his Clash of Champions match.

Cedric Alexander has previously taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations. He previously shared a tweet that read “Frustrated is an understatement.” This message, first shared on February 12, is still pinned to the top of his Twitter profile.