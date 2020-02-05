Cesaro On His Partnership With Shinsuke Nakamura And Sami Zayn

WWE Superstar Cesaro has opened up about how he came to be partnered with former WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. Cesaro addressed their association during an interview with Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT.

“Sami and Shin were doing a thing together. A thing where Sami was just going crazy during Shin’s entrances [laughs] everyone’s favorite GIF every week,” Cesaro said. “And then Sami was like ‘Yeah, I’m trying to get you into the group’ and I’m like ‘Yeah, OK!’ I’ve moved to SmackDown again and there was no plan so I was like ‘Yeah, I’d love to, let’s do something!’”

Cesaro explained how the idea appealed to him as it sounded fun, especially after he and Nakamura teamed up for the first time. He noted how their teaming was a partnership that didn’t require much talking as it is “one those where you just know.” He confessed that he enjoys the dynamic with Zayn and reflected on the mutual respect that exists between himself and Nakamura, who he thinks is “one of the coolest people in the world.”

When he first came out with them, however, Cesaro admitted he wasn’t sure what to do. In between Nakamura “looking cool” and Sami going “absolutely crazy,” he wasn’t sure how to act. So he decided to stand absolutely still and “be a bad ass.”