Cesaro On His Plans For Retirement

Cesaro has achieved a lot in his wrestling career which spans over two decades. However, with his 40th birthday approaching slowly, the talks about his retirement have started creeping in as well.

The SmackDown star recently had an interview with Sport1 where he talked about a number of things including his partnership with Shinsuke Nakamura, potential singles run and more.

When asked how long he plans to continue wrestling, the former US Champion revealed an advice he got from John Cena and Cesaro said that he will stop when he can’t get any better:

“I want to get better every day, that’s how I handle my career. If I can’t do it anymore, it’s time to stop. A wise man named John Cena once told me that you are only as good as you were in your last match.

I want my last match to be great. When I see that this is no longer possible, you have to stop. I don’t know when that is.”

Cesaro was also asked about potentially pursuing a career in acting like Cena or the Rock and the Swiss Superman said that he would take the chance for an acting role if he gets one.

Apart from this, the WWE star talked about things like the rise of German-speaking stars in WWE, the future of NXT UK Champion WALTER and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.