Monday, July 27, 2020

Cesaro On Improving His Mic Skills, His Championship Ambitions

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro has opened up about improving on the mic as well as what his ultimate WWE ambition is.

By Steve Russell
Cesaro
Cesaro

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro recently took part in an interview with Newsweek.com. During the conversation, Cesaro acknowledged his growth on the microphone and whether or not he’s interested in another singles run.

When asked if he was actively working to improve on the mic, Cesaro joked how he’s been “working on that forever.” He noted how English isn’t his first language, so promos tend to be a bit harder for him.

- Advertisement -

“A lot of stuff gets mixed up in my head, I’ll mix up words and sayings. I had a good one like ‘taking the kid from the candy’ or one of my better ones is ‘out of blue field’ which is a mix of ‘out of left field’ and ‘out of the blue’ so I mess up stuff, I mix stuff up, my accent sometimes people don’t understand it.”

He acknowledged how his hard work is paying off, however. As his promo abilities have grown, he shared how he’s now “getting the chance to talk more.” He argued how the two feed into each other, with his evolving promo skills opening up mic opportunities and vice versa.

Despite this growth and additional mic time, Cesaro confessed how it’s a process he will be constantly working on and hopes to continue improving in.

Cesaro’s Ultimate WWE Ambition

Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura recently claimed the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Despite this accomplishment, Cesaro joked how he hasn’t held enough gold. He divulged how his goal has always been to become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion. Cesaro acknowledged how this goal is shared by everyone in WWE but remains his ultimate ambition.

He stressed how he doesn’t want to win the title just for himself. He wants to be crowned WWE Champion for “all of Europe” and for all of WWE’s international fans.

ViaNewsweek.com

Trending Articles

WWE

Internal WWE Reaction To Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Comments About Paul Heyman

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had a lot to say about their WWE departure. They did an interview with Ryan Satin on...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Rips into WWE and Wyatt Swamp Fight

Former WWE writer and wrestling personality Jim Cornette had some choice words for the recent WWE Extreme Rules PPV. The event was...
Read more
Impact

Gail Kim & Others Comments On The Term “Knockouts” For Women’s Division

Impact Wrestling refers to its women's division and championship with the term "Knockouts." Some fans have expressed the belief that this is...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Touts “A Little Bit Of The Bubbly” Sales

Chris Jericho hit a home run by getting into the sparkling wine business. He partnered with Stephen Amell, star of the CW...
Read more
WWE

Angel Garza Gets Married To Zaide Lozano

Congratulations to WWE RAW Superstar Angel Garza on getting married to Zaide Lozano earlier this week. Lozano revealed the wedding in two Instagram posts on...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Brian Pillman Jr. Talks What Legends Have Helped His Career Thus Far

Brian Pillman Jr. recently wrestled a couple of matches on AEW Dark. He dropped bouts to Shawn Spears and Brian Cage. He...
Read more
NWA

Nick Aldis Shares Open Letter To NWA Fans

NWA World Champion Nick Aldis has shared an open letter to NWA fans. In the letter, he addressed his personal growth and...
Read more
Impact

At Impact Wrestling TV Viewership Data For 2020

We have a rare look at Impact Wrestling viewership data for the company's weekly TV show on AXS TV. Earlier this year,...
Read more
Impact

AJ Styles: Dixie Carter Is 100% To Blame For Ruining TNA

Current WWE Intercontinental Champion AJ Styles has revealed who he believes can be blamed for ruining TNA's Impact Wrestling show. As far...
Read more
Wrestling News

Cesaro On Improving His Mic Skills, His Championship Ambitions

WWE SmackDown Superstar Cesaro recently took part in an interview with Newsweek.com. During the conversation, Cesaro acknowledged his growth on the microphone...
Read more
AEW

Cody Rhodes Discusses Fan Criticism Of AEW Via #AskCody

All Elite Wrestling's TNT Champion Cody Rhodes has responded to fan criticism regarding the promotion during a recent Q&A Session under the...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Explains Why He Isn’t Interested In Returning To WWE

All Elite Wrestling's Chris Jericho has explained why he isn't interested in returning to WWE. The former AEW Champion shared his reasoning...
Read more
NXT

Mark Henry On Adam Cole & Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”

WWE Hall of Famers Mark Henry and Bully Ray have shared their thoughts on the recent confrontation between Adam Cole and Pat...
Read more
WWE

Jim Cornette Rips into WWE and Wyatt Swamp Fight

Former WWE writer and wrestling personality Jim Cornette had some choice words for the recent WWE Extreme Rules PPV. The event was...
Read more
WWE

Internal WWE Reaction To Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Comments About Paul Heyman

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had a lot to say about their WWE departure. They did an interview with Ryan Satin on...
Read more
AEW

Chris Jericho Touts “A Little Bit Of The Bubbly” Sales

Chris Jericho hit a home run by getting into the sparkling wine business. He partnered with Stephen Amell, star of the CW...
Read more
MLW

Update On MLW Live Events Returning

Major League Wrestling hasn't produced an event since March. The company's last show was in conjunction with AAA for a card in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC