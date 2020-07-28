Championship Match Confirmed For WWE SummerSlam

WWE has made the first match to be featured on the card for this year’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event official.

The next challengers to WWE RAW Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will be Angel Garza and Andrade.

During Monday’s episode of RAW on the USA Network, WWE held a match that would determine who is next line for a title shot.

Triple Threat Tag Team Match that saw Angel Garza & Andrade vs. Viking Raiders vs. Ricochet & Cedric Alexander took place with the winners becoming the next challengers to the title.

It was a lengthy match that had a finish of Garza hitting his finisher to Alexander while staring at the champions.

Garza and Andrade were victorious, earning the right to challenge Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford for the RAW Tag Team Titles. The champions were at ringside for the contest and the challengers attacked them after the bout was over.

WWE holds the SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Sunday, August 23, 2020 from a location to be announced. WWE has already confirmed that it would not take place in Boston, MA from the TD Garden.