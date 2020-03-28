Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 36

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV.

WWE booked an interesting match on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX between Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura. The stipulation of the contest was that if Gulak beat Nakamura then Daniel Bryan would get an Intercontinental Title match.

On the show, Gulak ended up beating Nakamura. As a result, Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the strap at WrestleMania 36.

WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair

AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker – Boneyard Match

Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – Singles Match

WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. TBA

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt – Singles Match

Edge vs. Randy Orton – Last Man Standing Match

WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks – Five Pack Challenge

Baron Corbin vs. Elias

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & TBA

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan

