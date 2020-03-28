Championship Match Set For WWE WrestleMania 36

A new match has been announced for the upcoming WWE WrestleMania 36 PPV.
WWE booked an interesting match on Friday Night SmackDown on FOX between Drew Gulak and Shinsuke Nakamura. The stipulation of the contest was that if Gulak beat Nakamura then Daniel Bryan would get an Intercontinental Title match.
On the show, Gulak ended up beating Nakamura. As a result, Bryan will challenge Sami Zayn for the strap at WrestleMania 36.
WWE presents the WrestleMania 36 pay-per-view event as a two-night event on Saturday, April 4 and Sunday, April 5 in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center.
Updated WWE WrestleMania 36 Card
- WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre
- WWE NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte Flair
- AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker – Boneyard Match
- Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – Singles Match
- WWE Universal Champion Goldberg vs. TBA
- John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt – Singles Match
- Edge vs. Randy Orton – Last Man Standing Match
- WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley vs. Lacey Evans vs. Tamina vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks – Five Pack Challenge
- Baron Corbin vs. Elias
- Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black
- WWE Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza & TBA
- WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn vs. Daniel Bryan
What are your thoughts on this match being added to the card? Sound off in the comment section.
