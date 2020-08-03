Chaos At Today’s WWE TV Tapings, Shane McMahon Returning for RAW

WWE has announced that Shane McMahon will return on tonight’s RAW episode.

McMahon has been off WWE TV since losing the Career vs. Career Ladder Match to Kevin Owens on the October 4th SmackDown FOX premiere last year. There is no word yet on what he will be doing during tonight’s RAW.

In other news for tonight’s RAW, it’s been reported by multiple sources that there is “chaos” at the RAW tapings. The news was first reported by Gary Cassidy of Sportskeeda.

WWE is taping two RAW episodes at the Performance Center today and it was reported that there is “chaos from the top” and that the shows are being ran with crews who are “totally unprepared.”

The first episode being taped, to air tonight, is reportedly changing on the fly, while the second episode, airing next week, is still incomplete. It was also said that there is a lack of leadership and a lot of stress that’s being blamed on indecisiveness.

Vince McMahon is at the tapings today and his mood was said to be “volatile” due to the indecisiveness and the chaos.

It will be interesting to see how tonight’s show comes off on TV as it was said by a source that, “what’s going on today seems even wilder than usual.”

Stay tuned for RAW updates and remember to join us for live coverage at 8PM EST tonight. Here is the announced line-up for tonight:

* Apollo Crews defends the United States Championship against MVP in the opener

* Drew McIntyre addresses Randy Orton’s recent attack

* Asuka looks for revenge on Sasha Banks and Bayley

* Shane McMahon returns