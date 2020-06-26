Charlotte Flair Confirms How Long She Will Stay Out Of Action

There have been conflicting reports about Charlotte Flair’s return after it was revealed that she needs surgery but the Queen herself has now confirmed her status.

The former Women’s Champion recently had an interview with Sport Hiatus where she talked about things like the coronavirus pandemic, the health of her father and more.

During the interview, Charlotte also confirmed the reports of her surgery and claimed that she will only be gone for a few weeks, opposing the reports which suggested that she could be out until Royal Rumble 2021:

“Yes, I’ll only be gone for a few weeks, they can still play things on the WWE Network [to keep fans thinking about me], but utilizing my social media will be most important while I’m gone… No one is going to miss me. They’re still going to feel like I’m there is basically what I’m saying. I’m gone but I’m not really gone.”

Charlotte Flair competed in a match against Raw Women’s Champion Asuka on this week’s episode of the Red Branded Show. She was also involved in a backstage fight with Nia Jax which effectively wrote her off TV for near future.

While the exact date for her return is not known, it believed that Flair will challenge Asuka for her title at SummerSlam and after her confirmation; it would be interesting to see if she returns in time for this feud.