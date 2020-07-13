Charlotte Flair Confirms Reason For Time Away From WWE

Charlotte Flair is currently taking some time away from WWE.

Charlotte Flair is currently taking some time off after having dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Io Shirai and losing a match to Asuka on RAW. It was initially reported that she was undergoing surgery but the nature of the surgery was not revealed.

In a series of Tweets, Flair recently revealed why she is taking time away from WWE.

“My air conditioning is broken, and we have a little free time. These tweets may be spaced out a bit, but we’re going to talk time off, plastic surgery and boobs,” Flair began the thread on Twitter.

Flair would then reveal she got sick in 2018 due to silicone poisoning from a leaking implant.

I’m going to save the history of my boobs for a different bedtime story, so:



Picture it. Charlotte, North Carolina, 2018. A young queen, shortly after a career defining Wrestlemania victory, finds herself sicker than sick at her brother’s house. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

A trip to the doctor tells us the likely culprit is silicone poisoning, and that my implant had been leaking for quite some time. It was one of the worse cases the doctor had seen. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

“At that time, I had a few options to fix the issue. Each option had a specific recovery time. I love this job more than anything, so I picked the option that allowed me to return the soonest. That was the choice I made,” Flair continued.

To clarify: I do not have silicone poisoning this time. The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 12, 2020

“I’ll be back when I’m ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better,” she ended the thread with.