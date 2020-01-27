Charlotte Flair Discusses Her Women’s Royal Rumble Victory (Video)

Charlotte Flair shared her thoughts following her Women's Royal Rumble victory, promising to never "let someone else take my moment ever again.”

Following her victory in the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup, Charlotte Flair took part in a WWE.com exclusive interview.

When asked how it feels to call herself the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, Flair shared how she keeps replaying the 2019 Rumble match in her head “over and over.” Last year, she would be eliminated by “The Man” Becky Lynch, securing Lynch’s championship opportunity at WrestleMania 35.

“It’s one of those things,” Flair said. “I’m glad it happened, because sometimes you gotta fall and, I don’t know… standing there after feeling like you’ve lost your confidence being like ‘No, I’m Charlotte Flair. This is my division. And there’s only one Queen.’ I just reminded everyone again who I am.”

She continued, “I didn’t see 29 competitors out there, I saw 29 numbers. When they look at me, all they see is the Queen. […] I didn’t really have a strategy. I just went in there knowing who I am, and I’m a winner, and I’m not going to let someone else take my moment ever again.”

Charlotte Flair’s Championship Choice

Turning her attention towards whom she may be challenging at WrestleMania 36, Flair teased an impending clash with the women who eliminated her from last year’s Rumble:

“Since Bayley can only beat me when I’m unconscious—if anyone remembers Money in the Bank—and…well, if I was Becky, I’d be scared.”

When asked how she intended to celebrate her victory, Flair deferred to her championship choice. She mentioned she would make tonight on Monday Night RAW.

