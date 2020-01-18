Charlotte Flair: “I Have The Highest Losing Percentage In WWE”

Charlotte Flair recently took part in an interview where she stated she loses more than any other wrestler in WWE. Flair spoke to Sportskeeda recently and mentioned her win/loss record.

“If you look at my stats, I have THE HIGHEST losing record out of anyone on the roster,” Flair said. “It’s just, ‘Oh, it’s Charlotte Flair.'”

In 2019, Flair wrestled 20 single’s matches on WWE programming (not including house shows). She sported a 12-7-1 record in those matches. She went 3-3 in PPV single’s matches last year. Her record on house shows is abysmal, however, as she usually wrestles and loses to whoever is champion at the time. This year, Flair has worked the house show tours losing matches every night to Bayley, Becky Lynch, or earlier in the year, Asuka. It is not uncommon for Flair to lose a dozen or so house show matches in a row.

“I think a detriment to me, which is also a positive, is I am consistent,” Flair continued. “I am consistent, I am never hurt, I am always here. It’s almost like, ‘Yes, that is awesome,’ but at the same time, it’s like, I’ve never had the opportunity for the fans to miss me, but that’s what people forget.”

Flair wrestled in 4 triple threat matches in 2019 on WWE programming and went 0-4. She also went 7-8 in tag team matches on WWE programming, most of the time teaming with Becky Lynch.

“It’s like, yes, I won a match this week – Oh, my God, I won a match – but they’re like… ‘Oh, she wins all the time.’ But that’s not been the case. Actually I’ve, like you said, lost more matches than probably any female booked currently. It’s crazy. I think it’s the stigma of the name and always being in the title picture – but I’m consistent and a workaholic. It’s a good thing and a bad thing, you know?”

Flair is currently 1-0 on WWE programming in 2020, having defeated Sarah Logan.

The full interview with Flair can be read here.