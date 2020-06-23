Charlotte Flair Needs Surgery, Timeline For Return Unclear

Charlotte Flair was attacked on RAW last night by Nia Jax. The attack will provide the storyline reason for Flair being out of action due to a legitimate need for surgery. According to reports from both the Wrestling Observer and Talk Sport, Flair needs surgery. It is unknown what type of surgery Flair needs, however.

According to the report from the Wrestling Observer, WWE is hopeful Flair will be fit to return in time for SummerSlam. According to the Talk Sport report, however, she is not expected to be able to return by then.

“There is hope she will be ready for SummerSlam in August. However, that’s not 100%,” reads a report from the Wrestling Observer.

“The idea is that she will return around Royal Rumble season next year, but if a good story pops up before then – around Survivor Series – she would be open to return later this year,” reads the report from Talk Sport.

“There’s a 0 percent chance Charlotte returns for SummerSlam,” TalkSport says its sources told them.

In addition to requiring surgery, Flair is said to be run-down from the rigours of WWE’s schedule over the last few years.

In addition to being attacked by Nia Jax, Flair dropped a RAW Women’s title match to Asuka on RAW. Flair also dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to Io Shirai recently in a match that also involved Rhea Ripley.