Charlotte Flair: Not Being On Camera With Andrade Best For Us Right Now

Charlotte Flair says that she would love to team together with Andrade under the right circumstances, but his partnership with Zelina Vega is also important.

“So, for Andrade right now, the focus is having the US championship, and his bond with Zelina is so strong,” Charlotte told Metro UK.

Charlotte added that she and Andrade are open to the idea of being a mixed tag team or doing something together, but being separate on camera is best for them as for now.

“I think the two of us having separate storylines and not being together on camera is probably for the best right now. Definitely later down the road, we’re open to the idea of a mixed tag or doing something together. ‘But I think right now is a super important time in his career, and I wouldn’t want to interfere with how well Zelina and Manny work together.”

Andrade agreed with Charlotte and said that it would be a good idea to team up in the future. But he also highlighted Zelina Vega’s importance in his career.

“But now, Zelina’s been working with me for four years. I won the NXT title with Zelina, and now the United States championship,” said Andrade.

Andrade defeated Rey Mysterio at a WWE house show from Madison Square Garden on December 26, 2019, to become the WWE United States Champion.

The couple announced their engagement when Andrade asked the big question on New Year’s Eve and Charlotte said yes.

When a fan on Twitter once asked her how their relationship first began, Flair confessed that she was the one who made the first move, asking Karl Anderson if Andrade was his friend. She also revealed that their first date was at catering during a WWE show and that the first time she realized she was in love with him was when she almost “accidentally said it on our first boat trip!”