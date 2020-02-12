Charlotte Flair On Becky Lynch, Backstage Resentment, Ric Flair’s Advice

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has opened up about her relationship with Becky Lynch, the advice Ric Flair gave her, and whether she felt resentment backstage.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has opened up about her relationship with Becky Lynch, discussing whether there was any jealousy between them. She also addressed whether she felt any backstage resentment towards her during his first major push and shared the advice her father, Ric Flair, gave to her.

“I didn’t sense resentment,” Flair said during her interview with The Herd. “If anything, I think we raised the bar for the men as well, like having competition. I was never raised to think that I couldn’t do what men could do. So, when I started at WWE, I just wanted to prove how athletic I was. It was more of the chip on my shoulder of being Ric Flair’s daughter.”

“It’s just… OK, I have to work harder than everyone, male or female, and then I think the boys actually were like, ‘Wow, the girls are really digging it.’ And then the guys that have little girls are like, ‘OK, we want to bring our little girls to the show and see what you can do.’ I didn’t sense resentment.”

Ric Flair’s Advice

Charlotte revealed how Ric told her how the most important part of any segment is the “minute you walk through the curtain.” She explained how if she isn’t able to believe in herself, the crowd won’t either. Flair opened up about the anxiety and doubt that still affects her backstage before her music hits. When her theme plays, it allows her to focus and realign with the character she wants to portray.

“So here’s this Queen that’s confident, that’s independent, that is standing out in a male-dominated world, and that was just the message I wanted to send to everyone. So, I just played that over and over in my mind.”

Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch

When asked about her current relationship with the RAW Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair joked how “Number one doesn’t talk about number two.” She explained how the two needed each other to become who they are now: “The Man” and “The Queen.”

“Um, so Becky and I call ourselves ‘Thelma & Louise.’ This roller coaster that we’ve been on professionally and personally makes us who we are today,” Flair said. “I needed The Man to be The Queen, and she needed The Queen to be The Man.”

She continued, “I don’t want to use the word ‘jealousy’ because there is such a competitive nature to both of us. I want to be the best, she wants to be the best, and that’s very important to have in this business because once you’re at that point where, ‘OK, I don’t want to be on top anymore…’ If you don’t want to be on top then you’re in the wrong place.”

Charlotte Flair emerged victorious from the Women’s Royal Rumble matchup back in January. This victory has earned her a championship opportunity at WrestleMania 36. At the time of writing, however, she has still not made her decision despite NXT Champion Rhea Ripley’s attempts to entice her into a matchup.

