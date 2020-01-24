Charlotte Flair On Evolution II, Not Talking About “The Business” With Ric Flair

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair has talked about whether WWE needs Evolution II, and recalled how Ric Flair never used to talk about "the business" with her.

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with Digital Spy. During the interview, she was asked about whether WWE needed to host a follow up to 2018’s Evolution. For her, it’s not necessarily about standing out because it’s an all-female event. Although she is a fan of the concept, she would rather put on the most memorable match, regardless of whether the show features men and women or just women.

“I’m a huge fan of Evolution,” Charlotte said. “But I also think there’s something to whether we have an all-female Pay-Per-View or not. I’m a firm believer that I want to be on the card with men going, ‘I’m going to have the best match.’ So do I want Evolution? Yes, but if it’s something that doesn’t happen again I’m not opposed to it because I want to go, ‘Okay, I had the best match out of any male or female on the roster.'”

Charlotte Flair On Her TakeOver Turning Point

Charlotte also divulged her and her father, Ric Flair, hardly spoke about wrestling when she first began pursuing it as a career. According to Charlotte, Ric never talked about the business with her. That all changed, however, after her matchup against Natalya at NXT TakeOver in 2014.

“When I first started (wrestling) there was really no communication,” she said. “He didn’t talk about the business with me. I just don’t think he ever saw the women in that light. Then when he came to my Takeover match with Natalya he was like, ‘Oh wow.’

She continued,” After that, he knew I was all on board because I had never said, ‘Hey dad, I want to be a WWE Superstar.’ It was something my brothers aspired to be. So I think when he was like, ‘Oh, wow, she’s serious about this and is good.’ That’s when our relationship and bond about the business took off.”

Charlotte Flair is one of the 30 participants in this Sunday’s women’s Royal Rumble event. The show takes place from Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.