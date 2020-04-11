Charlotte Flair On How She Adapted To WrestleMania With No Audience

Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley were praised for putting on one of the best matches at WrestleMania 36 despite the challenging circumstances and the lack of audience.

The new NXT Women’s Champion recently had an interview with CBS sports where she talked about things like the progress of NXT, potential future opponents and more.

During the interview, Flair explained how she adapted to the situation at the WWE Performance Center for her match, saying that she looked at it as an opportunity to have the best match she can:

“I just looked at it as an opportunity to show the world that we were going to have the best match, everyone wonders, ‘Was it hard? Was it different?’ OK, there’s no crowd. OK, it’s WrestleMania, so I’m going to have the best match. That’s how I looked at it.

Honestly, you always need to remember that there are more people watching at home.” said Charlotte Flair. “So, this time I just thought, ‘OK, the audience won’t dictate the flow, I will dictate the flow.’ That was the only thing that was different.”

The former Raw Women’s Champion also praised her WrestleMania opponent Rhea Ripley and said that whether she wants to realise it or not, Ripley has the ‘it’ factor.

Apart from this, Charlotte Flair talked about her championship win at the Show Of Shows and named Mia Yim as her ideal opponent in NXT. You can check out her full interview at this link.