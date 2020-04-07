Charlotte Flair On If She Will Be Working On NXT Or Raw After WrestleMania Win

Charlotte Flair made history at WrestleMania 36 when she became the first woman to win the NXT Championship at the PPV after defeating Rhea Ripley for the title.

The new champion had an interview with TV Insider after the Show Of Shows where she talked about things like the backstage environment on NXT and more.

When asked which NXT women she is looking forward to competing against, the Queen took the names of Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and Bianca Belair:

“Mia Yim, Candice LeRae, and I’m sure Bianca Belair wants a rematch. I haven’t really thought about that yet. It’s crazy, a whole new group of girls. Everyone knows that I’m probably the most competitive person in the locker room, so I’m going to want to have the best division.”

Fans are curious about Flair’s status on the WWE roster after her title win and when asked if she will be working Raw or NXT moving forward, she said that it’s up for debate:

“I guess that is up for debate. Do I need to be drafted to NXT? [Laughs] How is this going to work? I hope I get to work at all three brands. “

While the long term plans for Charlotte Flair are not known, reports suggest that she will be working both Raw and NXT for at least the foreseeable future. You can check out a report revealing the reason behind her title win at this link.