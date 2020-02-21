Charlotte Flair On Ric Flair’s Legacy, Her WrestleMania Helicopter Entrance

Charlotte Flair has opened up about living in her father's shadow, how she feels about Becky Lynch adorning the cover of WWE 2K20, and her helicopter entrance at WrestleMania 35.

Charlotte Flair has been paving a legacy of her own since she first began wrestling in WWE. Despite her own hard-earned success, some still point to her living in the shadow of her Hall of Fame father, Ric Flair. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Charlotte broached this topic, and how she uses the slight as fuel and motivation.

“I never have a hard time motivating myself. Being known only as Ric Flair’s daughter fuels my fire to keep working harder and becoming stronger,” she said. “Being my dad’s daughter is a huge chip on my shoulder. I think that’s why I’ve had so much success—nothing’s ever good enough. I’ll continue to prove the haters wrong.”

Charlotte Flair On Becky Lynch’s WWE 2K20 Cover

During the interview, she was asked about her long-time frenemy Becky Lynch. Primarily, Lynch being one the front cover of last year’s video game WWE 2K20 alongside Roman Reigns. Charlotte shared how she was excited for her friend, explaining how having Lynch on the cover in her ‘The Man’ t-shirt, positioned in front of Reigns, sends “such a positive message.” She noted how one woman succeeding and doing well means that the entire division is doing well.

WrestleMania 35 Helicopter Entrance

Charlotte Flair made history alongside Becky Lynch and “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey at last year’s WrestleMania 35 event. For the first time ever, women headlined “The Grandest Stage of Them All.” To capture the significance of the moment, WWE gave the competitors a chance to shine during their entrances. Flair, for example, got to enter the arena via helicopter—something she revealed wasn’t her idea.

“That was definitely not my idea,” Flair shared. “Do you think I actually went to the boss and asked for a helicopter? I didn’t even know about the entrance until our last go-home show before ‘Mania. They were like, ‘Hey, we have this idea. What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘That is incredible.’ With so many playbacks to my dad, it was very cool.”

Charlotte Flair is set to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36. The event takes place on April 5th from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.