Charlotte Flair Opens Up WrestleMania Victory, NXT Return

Charlotte Flair won the NXT Women’s Championship for the second time this past weekend at WrestleMania 36. She defeated NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley to reclaim the gold. Although the accomplishment would be forced to take place in front of zero fans, Flair stressed that WrestleMania 36 was still an opportunity for all involved. The event was relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Flair told TVInsider how in the run-up to WrestleMania 36, she kept to herself and wasn’t really socializing. She did this in order to stay as focused as possible, noting that “this year was no different.” The relocation to the WWE PC didn’t bother her as she still viewed her match as an “opportunity to prove to the world I’m one of the greatest WWE superstars of all-time.”

To her, this year’s WrestleMania had the potential of becoming the most-watched ‘Mania of all time. She explained how people were wanting content and entertainment during this tough time. With this in mind, she viewed the event as an opportunity to demonstrate that “you don’t need a live audience to bring that intensity.”

Charlotte Flair’s Return To NXT

Having won the championship, Charlotte Flair is now set to return to the black-and-gold brand. With WWE having done a lot of work to establish NXT as their third brand, Flair isn’t concerned some might feel it is a demotion. She talked about how she didn’t consider her future if she won the title. Instead, she wanted to focus on wrestling “the next big thing” and delivering a memorable story. Her mentality was focused on stealing the show. “I always say it’s not the title that makes the woman, it’s the woman that makes the title. What that could mean moving forward? Paying it back.”

With her return to NXT imminent, Flair already has her eyes set on some top NXT talent. She named Mia Yim and Candice LeRae as Superstars she’d like to work with. She also noted how Bianca Belair would probably want a rematch with her. Charlotte Flair confessed she hadn’t given future rivals too much consideration just yet but remains excited over new competition. She added how “Everyone knows that I’m probably the most competitive person in the locker room, so I’m going to want to have the best division.”