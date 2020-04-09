Charlotte Flair Reacts To Her New Number One Contender

Newly crowned NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair has commented on her new number one contender. Last night on NXT, a six-woman Ladder Match took place to determine who would be the first to challenge Flair for her title. Io Shirai would emerge victorious. She defeated Tegan Nox, Dakota Kai, Mia Yim, Candice LeRae and Chelsea Green.

Taking to her Twitter account, Flair acknowledged Shirai’s win. However, she didn’t seem too sure she should be congratulating her. She suggested that all Shirai has won is an opportunity to experience her Figure-8 submission finisher.

Charlotte Flair was reacting to a post from WWE’s official account, which featured a picture of Shirai holding a briefcase emblazoned with the NXT logo aloft. Flair accompanied her response with the caption, “A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations?”

A ladder match where the prize is a figure-8. Congratulations? https://t.co/CJNbPINBAI — Ms. WrestleMania (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 9, 2020

Charlotte Flair’s WrestleMania Victory

Charlotte Flair defeated NXT Superstar Rhea Ripley this past weekend at WrestleMania 36. Her victory makes her a two-time NXT Women’s Champion.

The decision was reportedly made in order to help boost NXT viewership during their Wednesday ratings war with All Elite Wrestling. Triple H recently explained that NXT is in it for the long-term and that he isn’t phased by Dynamite’s string of ratings victories over the black-and-gold brand.

At the time of writing, there is no indication as to when Charlotte Flair will defend her championship against Io Shirai.