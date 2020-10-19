Charlotte Flair Signs With VaynerSports Agency

Charlotte Flair has decided to take the next step in her career as she has signed with a management company.

On Monday it was announced that the former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women’s Champion had inked a deal with VaynerSports Agency.

The agency is owned by entrepreneur and internet personality Gary Vaynerchuk as well as his brother AJ. The agency launched in 2016 and is under the successful VaynerMedia umbrella. Flair looks to be their first wrestler.

Excited to welcome THE QUEEN to the VaynerSports Family. @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/7HrldOZWxf — VaynerSports (@vaynersports) October 19, 2020

Gary V reacted to the news with a response of “BEEN WATING TO ANNOUNCE THIS! So pumped!!!” while Flair stated, “So excited!!!”

In this year’s WWE Draft, Flair was sent to the RAW brand even though she is currently on hiatus. She hasn’t been seen on WWE television in a few months. The reason for that is due to her taking time off to get a cosmetic procedure.

There is no firm word on when she will be back. When she first removed herself from the product, there had been rumors that she could be back by SummerSlam in August, which obviously didn’t happen, while others suggested as long as possible January for the Royal Rumble.

