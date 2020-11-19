Charlotte Flair Takes Shot At Ronda Rousey

Charlotte Flair reacted to a post sent out by WWE’s Twitter account looking back on her match against Ronda Rousey.

They wrestled at the 2018 WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view that saw the former UFC star go over by disqualification. The finish of that match featured Rousey trying to attack Flair at ringside, but Flair used a kendo stick to counter.

- Advertisement -

Flair hit Natural Selection on Rousey before stomping a chair on her neck to end the post-match attack. In her response to WWE’s post, Flair noted that this was the night Rousey stopped wanting to be a pro wrestler.

As of this writing, Rousey has not responded to Flair’s tweet.

The night Ronda stopped wanting to be a wrestler, IMO. ? https://t.co/dVVnwkCFe2 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2020

Rousey is still under contract with WWE but went on hiatus after losing the WrestleMania 35 main event in 2019 to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match that also featured Flair.

There’s no word yet on when Rousey will return to WWE. It should be noted that there have been some rumors about her potentially returning for WrestleMania 37.

On the flip side, Flair has been out of action since mid-June for a cosmetic procedure. There’s also no word yet on when she’ll return.

Ronda Rousey Spotted Training With James Storm