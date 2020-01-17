Charlotte Flair Talks Why She Wouldn’t View WWE Not Booking Evolution 2 As A Negative

Charlotte Flair talked about the possibility of another WWE Evolution event while doing a recent interview.

She did so while speaking with Cultaholic. At the first show, Flair battled Becky Lynch in a Last Woman Standing Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Charlotte Flair Talks Evolution 2

According to Flair, she thinks it would be okay for her to not be featured in another show like this or the company holding a second event for all women at all. The reason for that, Charlotte Flair talked about how she wouldn’t view it necessarily negative if it doesn’t happen again.

“I thought the first Evolution was such a success and it was really fun to see the past, the present, and technically the future from NXT altogether on one card in one night. But if it doesn’t happen again.

Personally, for me, I always want to be on the card where the entire men’s roster is on it because I want to go, ‘I had the best match, male or female.’ So to me, it’s not necessarily a negative if it doesn’t happen again, but if it does happen again I think it’s so exciting.“

This was the first-ever women’s pay-per-view event under the WWE banner, which took place on October 28, 2018, at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York.

Nikki Bella vs. Rousey for the RAW Women’s Title served as the main event of this show. Lynch vs. Flair was a heavily promoted contest that basically served as the co-main event of the show.

Flair has her next match booked as she’ll be competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match alongside Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross, Sarah Logan and 26 other participants that have yet to be announced.

The Royal Rumble pay-per-view event goes down on Sunday, January 26, 2020 Houston, Texas at the Minute Maid Park and airs on the WWE Network.