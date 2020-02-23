Charlotte Flair To Compete In NXT This Week

The Queen will be returning to her home

Former Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will be returning to NXT this week to compete in her first match on the Black and Yellow brand in over 4 years.

WWE has announced that The Queen will be returning to the show to answer the challenge issued by Bianca Belair on last week’s episode of the brand.

The foundation for this bout was laid out during the NXT Takeover: Portland event where Rhea Ripley had defended her title against Belair in a one on one match.

Flair attacked Ripley right after the match and accepted her challenge for a bout at WrestleMania 36. However, her attack didn’t end there and Charlotte also rammed the EST into the steel steps before making her exit.

After this, Bianca had challenged the former Women’s Champion for a match on last week’s episode of NXT, which Charlotte accepted with the following tweet:

NXT Women calling out The Queen is apparently the trending thing to do. I would want to face the best too.



See you Wednesday. @WWENXT ?? pic.twitter.com/NNprIMSbRZ — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 22, 2020

It’s interesting to note here that Triple H had indicated that Bianca Belair could continue her feud with Rhea Ripley after the latest Takeover event. The NXT Champion herself had then talked positively about the EST possibly being added to her WrestleMania bout.

Now with Charlotte Flair being announced for a match against the NXT star, the big question is if WWE is giving us hints and if the company is plotting to turn the upcoming WrestleMania match into a Triple Threat, adding Belair to the mix.