Charlotte Flair Wins 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed as its Charlotte Flair.

Now, her journey to WrestleMania 36 begins, which is the biggest pay-per-view event of the year for WWE.

With her beating out 29 other stars, she has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have her choice to go after one of the top titles in the company.

The decision for her comes down to the RAW Women’s Title, which is held by Becky Lynch, took on Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. The other option is challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, who also defended her championship against Lacey Evans on this show.

Flair outlasted the likes of Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Beth Phoenix in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

Alexa Bliss Bianca Belair Molly Holly Nikki Cross Lana Mercedes Martinez Liv Morgan Mandy Rose Candice LeRae Sonya Deville Kairi Sane Mia Yim. Dana Brooke Tamina Dakota Kai Chelsea Green Charlotte Flair Naomi Beth Phoenix Toni Storm Kelly Kelly Sarah Logan Natalya Xia Li Zelina Vega Shotzi Blackheart Carmella Tegan Knox Santina Marella Shayna Baszler

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair winning this match and being placed in the main event scene at WrestleMania 36? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.