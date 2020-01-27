Charlotte Flair Wins 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

The winner is...

By
Andrew Ravens
-

The winner of this year’s women’s Royal Rumble match has been revealed as its Charlotte Flair. 

Now, her journey to WrestleMania 36 begins, which is the biggest pay-per-view event of the year for WWE.

With her beating out 29 other stars, she has earned the right to be in one of the main events of Mania and will have her choice to go after one of the top titles in the company.

The decision for her comes down to the RAW Women’s Title, which is held by Becky Lynch, took on Women’s Tag Team Champion Asuka. The other option is challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, who also defended her championship against Lacey Evans on this show.

Flair outlasted the likes of Natalya, Shayna Baszler, and Beth Phoenix in the Final Four at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view event in Houston, Texas.

Royal Rumble List of Entrants

Here’s a list of the entry of superstars who competed in this fan-favorite match:

  1. Alexa Bliss 
  2. Bianca Belair
  3. Molly Holly
  4. Nikki Cross
  5. Lana
  6. Mercedes Martinez
  7. Liv Morgan
  8. Mandy Rose
  9. Candice LeRae
  10. Sonya Deville
  11. Kairi Sane
  12. Mia Yim.
  13. Dana Brooke
  14. Tamina
  15. Dakota Kai
  16. Chelsea Green
  17. Charlotte Flair
  18. Naomi 
  19. Beth Phoenix
  20. Toni Storm
  21. Kelly Kelly 
  22. Sarah Logan
  23. Natalya 
  24. Xia Li
  25. Zelina Vega
  26. Shotzi Blackheart
  27. Carmella 
  28. Tegan Knox
  29. Santina Marella
  30. Shayna Baszler

What are your thoughts on Charlotte Flair winning this match and being placed in the main event scene at WrestleMania 36? Was this the right call by WWE officials? Sound off in the comment section.

Subscribe to SEScoops on YouTube: Help us get to 1,000 subs!