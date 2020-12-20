Charlotte Flair In Town For Sunday’s WWE TLC PPV

Raw Superstar Charlotte Flair is in St. Petersburg, Florida ahead of Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view. WWE has not advertised her for the show, but she is expected to return as Asuka’s tag team partner against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

The 10-time WWE women’s champion has been out of action for several months. Her last television appearance occurred on the June 22nd episode of Raw. After wrestling against Asuka, Charlotte was attacked by Nia Jax. WWE ran an injury angle to write her off television.

During her time away from WWE, Charlotte revealed on social media that she underwent a cosmetic surgical procedure:

“The surgery is cosmetic to fix an issue from a prior surgery,” she said. “I’ll be back when I’m ready. The body will be rested, and the mind still focused on legacy. Focused on this job. Focused on being better. Always being better.”

Charlotte Flair (Photo: WWE)

Charlotte Flair also did some acting during hiatus WWE hiatus. She and Alexa Bliss recently filmed an episode for the ‘Punky Brewster’ reboot that will air on the NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service.

Charlotte Flair at WWE TLC

Earlier this week, Lana suffered an injury of her own at the hands (and feet) of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. As a result, Lana was pulled from the TLC pay-per-view. This leaves Asuka without a partner in the women’s tag team championship match. Asuka probably could take on the champions by herself, but we know she will find a new partner to replace Lana.

Charlotte Flair is expected to return for the Women’s tag title match tonight at WWE TLC. She has been posting photos on social media showing that she is training for her return.

A return at TLC would put Charlotte back on the “chess board” as WWE looks ahead to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania. It remains to be seen if Charlotte will team with Asuka for just one match at TLC, or if they will remain a tag team. Do not be surprised to see another championship around her waist tonight.

We will update this article if Charlotte does in fact return at WWE TLC as a replacement for Lana in the women’s title match.