Charlotte Flair’s NXT Return Date Revealed

Having won the NXT Women’s Championship during WrestleMania 36, Charlotte Flair is set to return to the black-and-gold brand. And she’ll be doing it sooner rather than later. According to reports, Flair will be returning to her old stomping grounds on Wednesday’s episode of NXT. It will air live on the USA Network.

This marks Charlotte Flair’s first appearance on the brand since winning the gold from Rhea Ripley. The episode will reportedly air live from Full Sail University. Having previously pre-recorded episodes in the run-up to WrestleMania 36, WWE has been given the greenlight to air live episodes. This comes in the wake of Mayor of Orange County, Jerry Demings, declaring that WWE is considered to be an essential business.

It was initially reported that WWE’s decision to have Charlotte Flair reclaim the title was done to help bolster their Wednesday night ratings war. They go head-to-head each Wednesday with All Elite Wrestling’s Dynamite on TNT.

It remains to be seen whether Flair’s move back to the black-and-gold brand will have the impact WWE intends.

NXT Card 4/15

Finn Balor vs Fabian Aichner

NXT Cruiserweight Championship Tournament Begins

Participants include:

KUSHIDA, Jack Gallagher, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Akira Tozawa, El Hijo del Fantasma, Jake Atlas, Tony Nese, and Drake Maverick

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair returns to NXT