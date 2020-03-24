Charly Caruso Shares Additional Safety Steps WWE Has Put In Place During Coronavirus (Video)

WWE's Charly Caruso has uploaded an Instagram Story sharing one of the additional safety precautions WWE has enforced during the coronavirus pandemic.

WWE’s Charly Caruso has shared one of the safety measures WWE has put into place to protect its staff and Superstars during the coronavirus pandemic. Caruso uploaded an Instagram Story to her account, showcasing how backstage staff are now wearing surgical masks as a precaution.

Hair and makeup artist Valentina Costa can be seen wearing a surgical mask while doing Caruso’s makeup for last night’s episode of Monday Night RAW. “Look at her. She’s as protected as they come; she’s even got the glasses going,” Caruso said in the video.

WWE’s Added Safety Procedures During Coronavirus Pandemic

WWE is reportedly making all talent and staff participate in requisite medical testing. This testing has to be done before an individual is allowed to enter the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Tapings for RAW, SmackDown, NXT, 205 Live and even WrestleMania 36 are all set to take place there during the coronavirus pandemic. The company are also limiting the number of people allowed into the building.

WrestleMania 36 will now be shown across two days on April 4 and April 5. It will emanate from the WWE Performance Center as well as other locations and, as mentioned, will be pre-recorded. It is expected that WrestleMania 36 will be recorded this week on March 25 and March 26.