Chelsea Green Confirms She Had COVID-19

Chelsea Green hasn’t wrestled since May. She fired Robert Stone as her manager and then seemed to disappear shortly after. While rumours had Green set for a main roster debut, it appears she has been sidelined with COVID-19.

Green posted to Facebook that she is feeling better after having dealt with a positive COVID-19 case. Screenshots of her post have been circulating online:

Chelsea Green in WWE

Green was signed to WWE in the summer of 2018. Previously, she is a former Knockouts Champion in Impact Wrestling. Wrestling as Laurel Van Ness, she defeated Rosemary in 2017 to win the vacant championship. She would drop the title 2 months later to Allie.

Green has had 4 singles matches on NXT programming this year. She holds a 3-1 record after exchanging wins with Kayden Carter over 2 matches and defeating Shotzi Blackheart and Xia Li.

On the May 27th edition of NXT, she teamed with Charlotte Flair and defeated Io Shirai and Rhea Ripley. After the match, Green opted to fire her manager, Robert Stone.

It is not clear if Green’s positive COVID-19 case is related to the recent outbreak at the Performance Center as she has been out of action for some time now.