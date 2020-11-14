Saturday, November 14, 2020

Chelsea Green Injured During Smackdown Debut

Chelsea Green suffered a broken wrist during her Smackdown debut.

By Ian Carey

Chelsea Green wrestled her first match since May on last night’s Smackdown. She suffered a broken left wrist in the match and has since undergone surgery for the injury.

Green took to Twitter to comment on her injury:

WWE also commented on Green’s injury:

“During Friday’s Fatal 4-Way Match for the opportunity to qualify for the SmackDown Women’s Survivor Series team, Chelsea Green suffered a broken left wrist,” reads a WWE.com update. “Chelsea was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation.”

According to a report from Fightful, Green was scheduled to win the fatal 4-way match on Smackdown last night. This would have qualified her for the Smackdown women’s Survivor Series team. Instead, Liv Morgan pinned Tamina in the match and will perform on the PPV in Green’s place.

This was Chelsea’s first match since May. She had previously been on the NXT brand but fired her manager, Robert Stone, before it was rumoured she was due to be called up to the main roster. Plans evidently changed and her debut was pushed back.

Green is a graduate of Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy and is also a former Knockouts Champion with Impact Wrestling.

