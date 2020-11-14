Chelsea Green Makes WWE SmackDown Debut

As expected, Chelsea Green is on the WWE main roster.

Fightful Select reported today that creative was told that Green was slated to debut “imminently.” The tentative plans call for her to be on the SmackDown brand as of this afternoon.

Fast forward to this week’s show, she competed in a Fatal Four-Way match to determine the final member of the Women’s Team SmackDown at Survivor Series. Those involved in the bout were Natalya, Liv Morgan, and Tamina. The finish saw Morgan pin Tamina.

.@ImChelseaGreen makes this Triple Threat a Fatal 4-Way to see who will join Team #SmackDown at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/cGNTje4YNY — WWE (@WWE) November 14, 2020

If you recall, Green was supposed to be called up from NXT to the main roster back in May to be placed on Monday Night RAW. However, once Paul Heyman was removed as the RAW Executive Director earlier this year, Green was put on the shelf. Vanessa Borne was also said to be in a similar position.

In fact, she hasn’t appeared on NXT television in several months. She had a brief run as a solo act after turning on Robert Stone, who had been serving as her manager.

Green did confirm back in September that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The 29-year-old wrestler is a graduate of Lance Storm’s Storm Wrestling Academy. Before joining WWE, she got over her “Hot Mess” Laurel Van Ness persona in Impact Wrestling. While with the promotion, she won the Knockouts Title.

Chelsea Green Says She Evolved As A Wrestler In NXT, Reveals Her Goals For 2020