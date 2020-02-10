Chelsea Green Says ‘Hot Mess’ Will Appear at NXT In Some Form

NXT Superstar Chelsea Green recently appeared on the NotSam Wrestling podcast. The former IMPACT Wrestling star joined WWE back in October 2018, competing at an NXT Live Event In Largo, Florida.

Chelsea Green’s former character Laurel Van Ness had become the ‘Hot Mess’ following an angle in 2017, where she was ‘left at the altar’ by Braxton Sutter. The character would prove to be Green’s most successful during her run at IMPACT. As Van Ness the former Knockout won the division’s Championship back in December of 2017, defeating Rosemary.

During the interview with Sam Roberts, Chelsea Green revealed that the ‘hot mess’ could make a return…of sorts. “The hot mess is your crazy ex girlfriend” Green began. “The hot mess is the girl that beats up every other girl in the locker room. And the hot mess is whatever you make of it. So you are going to see the hot mess again. It’ll just be in a completely different light.”

Chelsea Green also discussed her recent appearance in the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble. “I’ve been at NXT working day in and day out at the Performance Center. Waiting for this opportunity so to finally be given. Honestly, it was about time. I have pushed and kind of shoved my way to the top throughout my entire career, and NXT is no different.”

Green also recently spoke to ComicBook.com about how she has ‘evolved’ during her time in NXT. “So, it’s been kind of a different sort of evolution this year, but I’m loving it and I’m still figuring it out. And maybe in a year, you can ask me the same question, and I’ll have a totally different response. You know?”

Would you like to see the Hot Mess in NXT? Let us know in the comments