Chelsea Green Says She Evolved As A Wrestler In NXT, Reveals Her Goals For 2020

WWE NXT Superstar Chelsea Green spoke with ComicBook.com for an interview to promote the Battle Royal match that will take place on tonight’s NXT episode. The winner of the match will go on to challenge NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley at TakeOver: Portland.

Green said that she has evolved as a wrestler working since joining WWE NXT.

“Every single year, I go through once the new year hits, I go through this moment where I kind of think about how far I’ve come and what’s changed,” the former Impact Knockouts Champion said.

She said that her character’s biggest evolution has been from the time she started NXT until now. I’ve been working through who I am and how to show the fans and the audience who I am in a genuine way, she said.

Green hopes that fans will see the different sides of her which she has been trying to put into her character to show to the fans.

“So, it’s been kind of a different sort of evolution this year, but I’m loving it and I’m still figuring it out. And maybe in a year, you can ask me the same question, and I’ll have a totally different response. You know?”

Green also has plans to be a fighting champion when she wins the Battle Royale and defeats the NXT Women’s Champion. She said that she will do what she did on her time on the independent scene, which is to be a fighting champion.

Green’s said goals for 2020 are to win the NXT Title and be the face of the company. “I want to be the face of this brand in any way possible, and if I have to do double duty and triple duty, and be on Raw, SmackDown, and NXT in the same week, your girl will do it.”

On tonight’s episode of NXT, Green will participate in the Battle Royal along with Mercedes Martinez, Io Shirai, Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Xia Li, Vanessa Borne, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, and Shotzi Blackheart. The winner will then go on to face Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women’s title at Takeover: Portland on February 16, 2020, at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.