Chikara Shutting Down In Wake Of Allegations

Popular independent promotion Chikara is finished. Promoter for the company, Mike Quackenbush and others from the company have been the subject of allegations as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Quackenbush was also the head trainer at the Wrestle Factory school.
“I have been made aware of recent allegations about myself, and people in my employ.
I take all allegations seriously – whether they are about me, or members my team.
Addressing these with openness and transparency is of the utmost importance to me. So these matters can be given the proper time and attention, I am discontinuing CHIKARA and resigning as head trainer at the Wrestle Factory.
I’ll make a full statement on these matters in the near future.”
CHIKARA Roster Members Resign
Multiple members of CHIKARA’s roster has resigned in the wake of the allegations. Hallowicked posted the following:
Former CHIKARA Grand Champion, Kimber Lee, posted the following:
She resigned from the company with the following Tweet:
“Effective Immediately I am resigning from CHIKARA. I gave everything I had to the company, and while I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally. I can not in good conscience continue with this company. Thank you for the years of support, wrote Frightmare on Twitter.
“I can barely make it off the couch/floor. My heart is broken. So many are hurting. I wish I could take all the pain away from everyone who is down. I wish I could make things better,” wrote Gentleman Jervis.
Lince Dorado from the Lucha House Party has also been critical of the promotion.