Chikara Shutting Down In Wake Of Allegations

Popular independent promotion Chikara is finished. Promoter for the company, Mike Quackenbush and others from the company have been the subject of allegations as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Quackenbush was also the head trainer at the Wrestle Factory school.

“I have been made aware of recent allegations about myself, and people in my employ.

I take all allegations seriously – whether they are about me, or members my team.

Addressing these with openness and transparency is of the utmost importance to me. So these matters can be given the proper time and attention, I am discontinuing CHIKARA and resigning as head trainer at the Wrestle Factory.

I’ll make a full statement on these matters in the near future.”

A friend reached out to me after I posted my experience. They would like to remain anonymous for the time being so I'm posting on their behalf. #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/5doIHv9tWV — ? Wiggy ? (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020

And here's the story of a second friend's experience at Chikara. Part 1.



If anyone has a story they want to share but want to remain anonymous, hit me up. I'm not afraid and will happily be the voice of anyone who is ? #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/x8aeM8ISAZ — ? Wiggy ? (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020

And here's the story of a second friend's experience at Chikara. Part 2.



If anyone has a story they want to share but want to remain anonymous, hit me up. I'm not afraid and will happily be the voice of anyone who is ? #SpeakingOut pic.twitter.com/tcdRsLMb9d — ? Wiggy ? (@CZWiggy) June 24, 2020

CHIKARA Roster Members Resign

Multiple members of CHIKARA’s roster has resigned in the wake of the allegations. Hallowicked posted the following:

Effective Immediatley I am resigning from CHIKARA and The Wrestle Factory. While I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally, I can not in good conscience continue my association with the group. — Hallowicked (@Go2SleepyHollow) June 24, 2020

Former CHIKARA Grand Champion, Kimber Lee, posted the following:

I feel like it’s my fault. I feel like I was used to give women hope and to make Chikara look like a safe place. I’m just disgusted. Going to be thinking long and hard about the rest of my future today. I love you all ?? — Kimber Lee ? (@Kimber_Lee90) June 24, 2020

She resigned from the company with the following Tweet:

I’m just sick. As of now I can not in good conscience remain a part of @CHIKARApro and it’s absolutely breaking my heart. Consider this my resignation as the princess. Don’t know if I will be back on here today. This one really really hurts. ? — Kimber Lee ? (@Kimber_Lee90) June 24, 2020

“Effective Immediately I am resigning from CHIKARA. I gave everything I had to the company, and while I do not believe any of the allegations levied are against me personally. I can not in good conscience continue with this company. Thank you for the years of support, wrote Frightmare on Twitter.

“I can barely make it off the couch/floor. My heart is broken. So many are hurting. I wish I could take all the pain away from everyone who is down. I wish I could make things better,” wrote Gentleman Jervis.

Lince Dorado from the Lucha House Party has also been critical of the promotion.