Chris Hemsworth Excited To Play Hulk Hogan In Netflix Biopic

Last year, Chris Hemsworth was announced for the role of Hulk Hogan in a biopic on the famous wrestler’s life. The film will be directed by Todd Phillips, who is coming off of having directed 2019’s “Joker.”

Hemsworth was asked about the biopic recently in an interview with Screenrant. According to Hemsworth, he doesn’t know much about the film as of yet.

“Look, I haven’t read a script yet,” Hemsworth said. “I know it’s being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It’s sort of in the process now.”

Hemsworth would continue to say that he’s excited about the role, however, and is interested in the world of wrestling.

“I’m just fascinated by that world, and I think they’re pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as intrigued as you are.”

A script is currently in production. Scott Silver (Joker, 8 Mile) and John Pollono (This is Us) are writers on the project.

Hogan is a consultant for the film. It will be released on Netflix. Although not much is known at this point about the film, it is expected to focus on Hogan’s early years and rise to fame.