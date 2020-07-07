Chris Hemsworth Talks Putting On Weight to Play Hulk Hogan

Chris Hemsworth says he'll have to put on more size to play Hulk Hogan than he did to play Thor.

Chris Hemsworth says he is going to have to put on more size than ever when he plays the role of Hulk Hogan. Hemsworth has been tapped to play the title role of the film which will be directed by Todd Phillips. He recently spoke to Comicbook.com about how he actually will have to put on more size to play Hogan than he did to play Thor.

“This movie is going to be a really fun project,” he said. “As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude.”

Hemsworth also noted that he will have to research the world of pro-wrestling for the world. It sounds as though he’s looking forward to that.

“I will also have to do a deep dive into the rabbit hole of the wrestling world, which I’m really looking forward to doing,” Hemsworth added.

Chris Hemsworth On Playing Hulk Hogan

Hemsworth noted to ScreenRant in April that he hasn’t seen a script yet for the film. Despite this, he still expressed excitement over the project.

“Look, I haven’t read a script yet. I know it’s being written now and worked on. I know very little about that. It’s sort of in the process now,” Hemsworth said. “I’m just fascinated by that world, and I think they’re pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven’t seen before. I’m as intrigued as you are.”