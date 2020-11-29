Chris Hero Provides Update On His Wrestling Future

Chris Hero had been silent since his release from WWE in April earlier this year which made a lot of people wonder if we have seen the last of the former NXT star in the ring and if he is planning to hang his boots after the abrupt ending to his NXT tenure.

However, the veteran recently provided an update on his status and the former ROH star confirmed that he is far from being done with wrestling.

- Advertisement -

Hero made a post on the WrestlingGenius subreddit where he confirmed that he is far from done wrestling and he claimed that he will come back when “the circumstances and situations are right”:

“Before anyone asks or infers, I am far from done wrestling. If I wanted to hang it up and coach/produce I could have a job tomorrow. I’ve turned down a number of companies in the last 6 months- not because they’ve been terrible offers or anything but because I’m just not ready.

I will come back when the circumstances and situations are right. Trust me, it *kills* me to not be out there doing what I love. The time will come and when it does it will be spectacular. In the meantime, I appreciate all of your patience. Take care & stay safe!”

Chris Hero who made his wrestling debut back in 1998 has wrestled for many promotions such as ROH, Impact Wrestling, PWG and more.

He started his second run with WWE in 2016. He returned as Kassius Ohno and was positioned as the gatekeeper of NXT, helping establish younger stars in the roster. He was released from his contract in April as part of the coronavirus budget cuts.