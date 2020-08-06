Chris Jericho Announces New Band “The Wheelblocks”, Releasing Iron Maiden Cover

Chris Jericho is part of a new band along with Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss, former Machine Head guitarist Phil Demme, Avenged Sevenfold’s Johnny Christ, and drummer Josh Villalta.

The bands first single will be a cover of Iron Maiden’s Aces High. It will release tonight at midnight on most major music platforms.

Jericho dropped a few hints about the project recently during an interview with Rock 95. He hinted that Nita Strauss or someone from Alice Cooper’s band would be involved.

“It’s kind of still under wraps,” Jericho said about The Wheelblocks. “But it’s another supergroup. If [Jericho’s other side project] KUARANTINE is the worst supergroup ever, I’d have to say THE WHEELBLOCKS is a lot more star power in that one. And Alice Cooper is not involved, but a prominent member of his band is involved. It’s probably the second most recognizable person from that band, if you’ve seen Alice Cooper live over the last three or four years.”

You can see a teaser for the new band at Chris Jericho’s YouTube page below.

“Chris Jericho, Nita Strauss, Johnny Chris, Josh Villalta and Phil Demmel have launched a new supergroup, The Wheelblocks. Check out a preview of The Wheelblocks’ Aces High cover now,” reads a description of the video.