Chris Jericho Announces Several AEW Matches For Rock N Rager At Sea

The second-ever Chris Jericho Rock N Rager at Sea is currently taking place. In addition to other festivities planned for the cruise, there will also be several AEW wrestling matches held aboard the boat tonight.

Jericho took to social media recently to announce the following matches will take place today on the cruise:

Monday Night 6:45 PM to 8:30 PM:

Private Party vs Proud and Powerful Britt Baker vs Allie Joey Janela vs QT Marshall MJF vs Jungle Boy Jon Moxley vs Sammy Guevara

Monday Night 10 PM to 11 PM:

Darby Allin vs Kip Sabian Nyla Rose vs Penelope Ford Kenny Omega & the Young Bucks vs SCU

Chris Jericho On Re-Inventing His Character

Jericho recently spoke to SI.com and spoke about what he believes he would be doing if he was still in WWE.

“If I was still in the WWE, I would still have to be doing ‘The List’ and it would feel so old,” said Jericho. “I love all the great stuff I did in the past, but to go out there and say ‘Raw is Jericho’ or ‘I’m the Ayatollah of Rock ‘n’ Rolla’ would really feel like a rock and roll band that tours that never puts on a new record and tours every summer.”