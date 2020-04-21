Chris Jericho Appearing On Major Figure Podcast, Matt Cardona Fires Back at The Miz

Chris Jericho is set to be the next guest on the Major Figure Wrestling Podcast. Hosts Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) and Brian Myers (Curt Hawkins) will discus wrestling figures and more with Le Champion of All Elite Wrestling. The episode will be uploaded this week.

Matt Cordona has a new line of t-shirts already on sale at Pro Wrestling Tees.

Matt Cordona & The Miz

Cardona posted a photo of the first shirt he dropped to Instagram. The shirt design got a snarky reply from WWE Superstar The Miz. “And you made fun of my shirts,” he remarked.

The trash talk got under the skin of Matt Cardona. The ‘Long Island Broski’ fired back and explained that got his Pro Wrestling Tees store setup and a t-shirt designed before he even got the ‘You’re Fired’ text message from WWE.

He wrote, “yeah mike…As the calls were coming in that your colleagues were losing their jobs, I quickly set up a pro wrestling tees store and got a logo out ASAP before I even got the phone call. Pro wrestling tees is a website where independent wrestlers sell their merch. Independent wrestling is…ah nevermind.”