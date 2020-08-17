Chris Jericho Blames ‘NXT Reject’ For Leaking Surprise AEW Appearance

Former WCW President Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance at AEW Dynamite recently. However, the news of his cameo had leaked online beforehand and Chris Jericho is blaming an ‘NXT-reject’ for it.

The former AEW World Champion talked about the incident on his Saturday Night Special stream. Jericho was explaining how the amount of people who are on social media is very small compared to the people who watch their show and he gave the example of Bischoff’s appearance:

“For example, when we had the debate and Eric Bischoff was announced on Reddit and we know the spy is, by the way. Oh, we know. He’ll never f—ing be back in AEW. NXT reject was a spy, so print that.”

Chris continued by explaining how they had two choices after the news leaked. They chose not to announce the appearance and it still surprised a lot of people:

“I was like, listen, we can announce this or we can just not announce it and don’t worry about it and see, you know, the people that know will know and maybe they’ll watch if they weren’t going to,

The people that don’t know, will still be surprised. That’s exactly what happened.” said Chris Jericho “People were super surprised that Bischoff was there and it worked out great.”

Eric Bischoff appeared as a special guest moderator for the debate between Y2J and Orange Cassidy during the August 5th episode of Dynamite and it was Bischoff’s first appearance on TNT since 2000 when WCW folded.